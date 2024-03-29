Salem's Joseph Henley Staton, Jr., Avid Baseball Player, 42

Joseph Henley Staton, Jr., of Salem, died on March 18, according to an obituary published by Adams Funeral Home. He was 42 years old.

He graduated from Salem High School.

"Joey was one of a kind, to know him was to love him," his obituary said. "His humor was infectious, he always loved to make everyone laugh no matter what."

He was an avid baseball player his entire life "where he bonded with his Dad and was a phenomenal left-handed pitcher," his obit said.

He loved to draw in his spare time, listen to music, play pool and was a master poker player, according to his obit.

