Salem County Woman, 81, Killed In Collision With Tractor-Trailer

The crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 in the intersection of Route 40 and Route 677 in Upper Pittsgrove, according to New Jersey State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Cadillac XTS was traveling north on Route 677 (Burlington Road).

An International 760 was traveling east on Route 40.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Cadillac, Linda Krause, 81, of Elmer, sustained fatal injuries, police said.

An 81-year-old female passenger in the Cadillac sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the International sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 40 as well as the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 677 were closed for approximately five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.