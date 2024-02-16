Salem County Man Indicted For Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl Is Still At Large

Emeterio Alavez-Cruz, 33, is accused of attacking the girl in June 2021, according to prior news accounts.

New Jersey State Police issued a call for public assistance in locating Alavez-Cruz, who was known to have connections to Rio Grande, Wildwood, Bridgeton, Penns Grove and New Castle, Delaware.

Alavez-Cruz is described as a Hispanic, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police at 800-437-7839 or the Woodstown Station at 856-769-0775. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

