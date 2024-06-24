Port Elizabeth Mom Of 4 Killed In Crash Was EMT, Newly-Promoted Corrections Worker

Woolson, 43, was employed by the NJ Department of Corrections for the past eight years where she held several positions between Bayside and South Woods State Prisons, according to an obituary published by Hoffman Funeral Home.

The DOC mourned her loss on Facebook, noting Woolson had recently been promoted.

"Mrs. Woolson was a dedicated member of the SWSP and BSP communities, often participating in events organized at each facility," the department said.

Woolson was an EMT for several area squads, and was involved in 4-H, the local PTA, and the school board. Her husband, Philip, is a lieutenant at South Woods State Prison.

"Brandy made friends and brightened up the room wherever she went," her obituary reads. "Brandy put her heart and soul into every endeavor she pursued. She was the rock standing by the side of her husband for over 17 years. Most of all Brandy was the strongest, most caring mother to her four amazing children."

Brandy is survived by her loving husband, Philip; her four children, Cecilia, Hudson, Aaron and Hazel; her father, Edgar Scott II (Cathy); her mother, Maryann O’Brien; grandmother, Reeann Scott; brothers, Ed Scott III (Camry) and Jack O’Brien (Rebecca); and sister, Jackie Bowman (Doug).

Funeral services will be held at Hoffman Funeral Home, 643 Main St. in Leesburg on Wednesday, June 26, at 11 a.m.

Viewings will be held Tuesday evening June 25, from 6 until 8 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Click here to read Brandy Woolson's complete obituary.

