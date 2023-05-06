Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man In Vineland: Prosecutor

Police responded to the 500 block of East Birch Street around 11:20 a.m., where they encountered the armed man, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

The man was shot by an officer twice after charging at them with a knife, Webb-McRae said.

The knife-wielding man was airlifted to Cooper Medical Center in Camden, NJ where he was listed in stable condition as of Friday afternoon. The wounded civilian was also treated at Cooper Medical Center and released.

The male subject has been charged with Criminal Attempted Homicide, two Counts of Aggravated Assault, and weapons related offenses. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Unit. This investigation is being conducted in accordance with New Jersey Attorney General Directive 2019-4.

