Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Illegally Strip Searched Repeatedly At Jail In NJ, Lawsuit Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Salem County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Salem County Sheriff's Office Facebook Photo Credit: Salem County Sheriff's Office Facebook

A woman jailed three times at the Salem County Correctional Facility is the latest person to alleged she was strip searched illegally multiple times at the jail, NJ Advance Media says citing a lawsuit.

Ashley Brown was classified all three times between 2021 and 2022 as "at-risk" for self-harm, the outlet says. While in the at-risk unit, Brown was required to wear a special outfit and was housed in a monitored, isolated cell, the suit says.

The repeated strip searches were monitored on camera and broadcast to male and female jail staffers in 20 locations across the facility, and as a result of the searches, Brown alleges "severe emotional and psychological distress."

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.