Teen Boy Killed, Girl Wounded In Bridgeton Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Bridgeton PD
Bridgeton PD Photo Credit: Bridgeton Police Department, NJ

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a girl the same age wounded in a shooting overnight in Bridgeton, authorities said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene on the 300 block of North Pearl Street, sometime around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

The girl was flown to Cooper Hospital for medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is active and on-going. 

Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at 856-332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS .

