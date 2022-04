A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Saturday, April 9 in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media says citing State Police.

Christopher Jambor, of Elmer, was struck by a Nissan passenger car while riding north in the southbound shoulder of County Road 621 just before 5:45 p.m. in Pittsgrove, the outlet said citing a sergeant.

The cause remains under investigation.

