South Jersey Man Threw Another Man Down Stairs Causing Brain Injury: Prosecutor

A 63-year-old man from Bridgeton was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a brutal assault, authorities said.

Calvin Clark of North Pearl Street was sentenced in connection with an aggravated assault charge, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae

Clark was found guilty on Aug, 6, by a jury following a trial that lasted three days, she said.

The State alleged that on October 8, 2021, Clark repeatedly beat and threw a man down two flights of stairs that connected to an apartment located at the same North Pearl Street address.

The man suffered a traumatic brain injury, ear lobe laceration, lens dislocation and subluxation, retrobulbar hemorrhage, facial trauma, injury of the thyroid gland, and an avulsion fracture of a tooth, the prosecutor said.

