South Jersey Man, 41, Sentenced In Woman's Brutal Slaying: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old man from South Jersey has been sentenced in the slaying of a woman in 2020, authorities said.

Patrick Spann, of Bridgeton, was sentenced to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for aggravated manslaughter and desecration of human remains, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

On May 22, 2020. Bridgeton police and members of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office responded to 133 Grove St,, an abandoned warehouse known as the “four star”, for a report of a homicide. The caller indicated that he overheard a man named “Patrick” speaking with an unknown man about assistance in moving a body from the warehouse, Webb-McRae said.

The dead body of Tracy DuBois was located nearby on the riverbed of the Cohansey River. Investigators located a crime scene inside the abandoned building, wherein a significant amount of blood and blood spatter evidence was located inside an empty room in the building. Investigators located drag marks and blood leading from the building to the where the victim’s body was ultimately located.

Patrick Spann was located near a bus stop in Bridgeton near the intersection of North Pearl and Commerce Streets. Spann was in possession of Tracy Dubois’ bag of belongings, the prosecutor said.

The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Cathryn Wilson.

