South Jersey Driver Ran Red Light, Killing Teen Baseball Player On Dirt Bike: Report

A 31-year-old woman from South Jersey has been indicted in a crash that killed a 17-year-old dirt bike rider, NJ Advance Media reported.

Catherine L. May, 31, of Hopewell Township, was speeding when she ran a red light on Dec. 23 2020, when she collided with the dirt bike in Deerfield Township, the outlet said.

The rider, Ayden Rodriguez, died of his injuries the next day.

A Cumberland County grand jury indicted May on second-degree counts of vehicular homicide and violation of law intended to protect public health and safety, according to NJ.com

