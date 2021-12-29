Contact Us
Breaking News: Seven Youths Nabbed In Series Of NJ Car Thefts, Multi-County Pursuit, Crash
South Jersey Driver Ran Red Light, Killing Teen Baseball Player On Dirt Bike: Report

Jon Craig
Ayden Rodriguez
Ayden Rodriguez Photo Credit: COURTESY: NJ Venom Baseball

A 31-year-old woman from South Jersey has been indicted in a crash that killed a 17-year-old dirt bike rider, NJ Advance Media reported.

Catherine L. May, 31, of Hopewell Township, was speeding when she ran a red light on Dec. 23 2020, when she collided with the dirt bike in Deerfield Township, the outlet said.

The rider, Ayden Rodriguez, died of his injuries the next day.

A Cumberland County grand jury indicted May on second-degree counts of vehicular homicide and violation of law intended to protect public health and safety, according to NJ.com

Click here for the NJ Advance Media report. 

