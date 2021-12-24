Contact Us
Naked Screaming Man Threatens Police In With Box Cutter: Police

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
Joel D. Vazquez-Frias
Joel D. Vazquez-Frias Photo Credit: East Hempfield Township police

A man has been charged after he threw things off a second floor balcony and screamed that he would hurt a police officer with a box cutter– all while naked, according to a release by police.

East Hempfield Township police were called to a disturbance involving a man walking around naked outside of his room, screaming and throwing objects off the balcony at the Red Carpet Inn in the 2100 block of Columbia Avenue on Thursday around 4:45 a.m., according to the police.

Upon the arrival of the first officer, they found Joel D. Vazquez-Frias, 26, of Lancaster, throwing objects off of the second floor balcony, according to the release.

The officer approached Vazquez-Frias who “immediately began walking towards the officer while displaying a box cutter in his hand, and threatened to injure the officer,” as stated in the release.

The officer attempted to leave, but Vazquez-Frias continued advancing towards them with the box cutter in his hand, despite the officer repeatedly ordering him to drop it, according to the release.

The officer used a TASER device on Vazquez-Frias as additional officers arrived on scene, and they were able to take Vazquez-Frias into custody without any further incidents, according to police.

Joel Vazquez-Frias has been charged with the following according to court documents:

  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals
  • M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another
  • M2 Criminal Mischief - Damage Property (2 Counts)
  • S Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting
  • S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct

He has been held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 in bail, according to his most recent court docket.

He has a criminal record in the county for traffic offenses and pleaded guilty to a summary charge Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct in Aug. 2020, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Judge Brian E. Chudzik on Jan. 11, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., according to his court docket.

