Route 40 was closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer jackknifed, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred near Jill Road in Pilesgrove, Salem County, before noon, initial reports said.

Wires were down.

it was unclear if anyone was hurt.

New Jersey State Police were not immediately available for comment.

