Breaking News: GOTCHA! Port Authority Officers Nab Massachusetts Murder Suspect Boarding Bus In NYC
Fractured Skull Among Injuries NJ Toddler Suffered Before Body Was Found Dismembered: Report

Jon Craig
Nakira Griner and her son, Daniel
Nakira Griner and her son, Daniel Photo Credit: Facebook

A nearly-two-year-old South Jersey boy suffered skull fractures and other broken bones from being hit by his mother before his burned and dismembered body was found in the family's backyard, a forensic anthropologist testified in court, according to NJ Advance Media.

Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, is on trial for murdering her son, Daniel Griner, Jr., in February 2019. Griner admitted she struck Daniel after he refused to eat his breakfast the outlet said.

She admits to burning and dismembering the boy’s body, but denies intentionally killing him, her defense lawyer said in opening remarks, the outlet said.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

