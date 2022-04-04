Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice
Breaking News: NJ Dad Who Chased Stolen Car With Son In Back Seat Recounts The Horror, Hopes Others Take Note
Firefighters Knock Down Serious House Blaze In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
2388 Washington Ave.
2388 Washington Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters knocked down a serious two-story house fire, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire broke out at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at 2388 Washington Ave. in Vineland, initial reports said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Vineland firefighters were back to work early Monday, April 4 when a fire broke out on a 1.5-story brick building. That fire was reported at 733 N Brewster Road.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

