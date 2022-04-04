Firefighters Knock Down Serious House Blaze In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters knocked down a serious two-story house fire, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire broke out at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at 2388 Washington Ave. in Vineland, initial reports said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Vineland firefighters were back to work early Monday, April 4 when a fire broke out on a 1.5-story brick building. That fire was reported at 733 N Brewster Road.

