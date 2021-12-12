Dad Dies In Vineland Crash

A 28-year-old man died after his car overturned in Vineland, police said.

Riyad Fuqua was heading west on West Landis Avenue when his 2006 Ford Fusion went off the road near Mill Road around midnight, NJ Advance Media says citing Vineland police.

The car “struck a curb, a utility pole and trees before it came to rest on its side, police said. Fuqua was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those who knew Fuqua remembered him as a loving dad and loyal friend.

Fuqua lived in Stow Creek Landing and graduated from Cumberland Regional High School. He was a student at Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, his Facebook page shows.

