Child Wounded In South Jersey Shooting: Report

An 11-year-old boy was wounded in a South Jersey shooting, NJ Advance Media reported.

The boy was shot in both legs after walking outside of a Falcon Street home in Bridgeton to investigate a disturbance around 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, the article says citing local police.

Responding officers' quick action prevented a fatal outcome, Chief Michael Gaimari said. The boy was taken to Cooper University Hospital. No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Bridgeton Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip at BPD.tips.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.