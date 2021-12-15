Contact Us
2 Airlifted In South Jersey Home Explosion, 4 Dogs Missing

Jillian Pikora
The exploded home in the 3700 block of Cornucopia Avenue in Vineland, New Jersey.
The exploded home in the 3700 block of Cornucopia Avenue in Vineland, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Twitter (Red Cross New Jersey)

Two women were airlifted to area hospitals and at least four dogs were missing following an explosion in Vineland Wednesday, multiple news outlets were reporting.

Police rescued one person from the rubble while the other walked out of the Cornucopia Avenue home her own around 12:30 p.m., abc6 reports.

The home exploded with such force that the walls blew off raining holiday decorations and building debris across the yard– leave nothing but the building’s foundation, multiple outlets say.

The force of the explosion blew the walls out of the building and only left the cement foundation standing. Insulation is stuck in the trees and parts of the house are scattered all over the lawn, including Christmas decorations, according to the outlet.

The two women who were flown to hospitals were supposedly a mother and the wife of the other victims, the outlet says citing a victim at the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting this family with temporary lodging, food and clothing needs.

Crews on the scene were searching for the family’s pet according to a viral social media post despite media outlets reporting that they have been found safe.

Investigators believe this explosion may have been caused by a gas or propane tank leak, multiple outlets.

