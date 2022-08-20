Contact Us
1 Dead, 15 Hurt In South Jersey Crash

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

One person was killed and more than a dozen hurt in a crash on State Highway 77 in Cumberland County Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said.

Paul Holsopple, 66, of Sewel, was heading south in a Nissan Maxima and was struck by Heriberto Espinoza, 29, of Elmer, who ran a stop sign in a Chevy Express 3500 van carrying 16 people at the intersection of County Route 612, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The van struck the driver's side of Holsopple's Nissan, and the Chevrolet overturned onto its passenger side, and both vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest in a grass field southwest of the intersection.

As a result of the crash, the van's front passenger Rey Cornelio Diaz, 35, of Elmer, was partially ejected and died. Holsopple sustained moderate non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Espinoza was not injured and the remaining 15 passengers suffered minor to moderate non-life threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

The intersection was closed for approximately six hours. The crash remains under investigation.

