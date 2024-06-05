Pittsgrove's Frank Bittle II, Heavy Equipment Operator, 46

A heavy equipment operator, like his father and grandfather, Frank was an extremely proud member of IUOE Local 825.

"He loved to talk and was a social butterfly," his obituary said. "No matter where he went, if he ran into someone he knew or didn't know for that matter he would strike up a conversation."

Frank also enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the sunset with his girlfriend, Sheri Munyon, and just driving around in his truck and exploring every road and back road he could see, his obit said.

A time to gather and celebrate Frank's life will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at the VFW Post 2071 at 2179 Delsea Drive in Franklinville.

