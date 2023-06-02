Pennsylvania Man Who Allegedly Tried Abducting Boy From South Jersey Wawa Arrested: Prosecutor

Thomas Cannon, 79, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania was arrested on Thursday, June 1 in connection with the incident, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

He was charged with one count of child endangerment, she said.

The suspect is also alleged to have grabbed the child’s arm, she said.

On Sunday, May 28, at approximately 12:20 p.m., an unidentified male entered the convenience store on Route 47 in Dorchester (Maurice River), before the attempted abduction, New Jersey State Police previously said.

The unidentified male allegedly entered the Wawa bathroom and approached the boy and offered him candy to leave the Wawa with him, State Police said.

The boy declined his invitation, at which point the older unidentified male grabbed him by the arm and attempted to abduct him from the Wawa but the boy was able to escape, police said.

It is believed that the suspect left the Wawa in a white Toyota 4-Runner, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.