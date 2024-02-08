Pair Who Shot At State Police Officer At Salem County Mobile Home Park Sentenced: AG

A third gunman was previously sentenced.

State Police Detective Richard Hershey, who was seriously wounded by a bullet fired by the third gunman, has since recovered and returned to duty.

On Jan. 24, Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings, 25, of Bridgeton, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for aggravated assault and a weapons offense, according to according to Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

On Dec. 12, 2023, Kareen “Kai” Warner, 23, also from Bridgeton, was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the shooting, Platkin said. Warner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Tremaine Hadden, 30, of Bridgeton, was previously sentenced on Sept. 12, 2023, to 37 years in state prison. Hadden fired the shot that hit Detective Hershey, according to Platkin, He was convicted of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, riot, and weapons offenses.

According to the evidence at trial as well as documents filed and statements made in open court, on April 25, 2020, Hershey responded to the Harding Woods mobile home park on Harding Highway in Pittsgrove to investigate a home invasion in which a woman was assaulted and robbed.

Five women had been accused of forcing their way into a trailer and assaulting the owner – breaking a rib and lacerating a lung -- while stealing her iPhone.

Sometime after Hershey arrived, a hostile group of 15 people connected to the female suspects pulled up in a caravan of five vehicles, authorities said.

Hershey identified himself as a law enforcement officer, after which Hadden and two other men -- Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings and Kareen "Kai" Warner Jr. -- sprayed bullets from two vehicles, wounding him in the hip.

“Our police officers protect the lives of New Jerseyans each day at their own risk,” said Platkin. “These defendants brazenly shot at a detective who was trying to protect a member of the public."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.