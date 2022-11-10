South Jersey Native Douglas 'Dougie' Leek Dies Unexpectedly, 30

South Jersey native and beloved brother, son, uncle, and friend Douglas Arthur ‘Dougie’ Leek died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 17 at age 30.

Born in Vineland, Dougie grew up in Hopewell Township before attending Cumberland Regional High School and later Cumberland County College, his obituary says.

Dougie went on launch his own business called ‘Dougie Fresh Landscape’ and quickly became known as an incredibly hard and impassioned worker and master of his craft.

He spent the last five years as a committed Union Laborer in Local 172 and often worked 50-hour weeks, his memorial says.

In his free time, Dougie loved making memories with his friends and family and kept them very close to his heart. His more rugged hobbies included dirt biking, boxing, fixing cars, and just living each and every last day to the fullest.

“He had a remarkable ability to make friends with everyone he encountered everywhere that he went,” reads Dougie’ obituary. “He was known for his generosity and was always willing to be a listening ear or a helping hand to those who needed it.”

Dougie is survived by his loving parents, William and Terri Leek Jr.; brothers, William Leek III (D'Lila) and Michael Leek; nieces, Lilly and Grace Leek; grandmother, Yvonne Leek; as well as several extended family members and close friends who will cherish his memory forever:

Dougie’ funeral was held at Rone Funeral Home in Vineland on Sunday, Nov. 6.

“Dougie was a loving and caring person and is loved dearly by his friends and family,” his obituary says. “He has transformed the lives of everyone he encountered, and he will be truly missed by all the lives he has touched.”

