'Heaven Has A New Angel:' South Jersey Healthcare Worker, Dedicated Mom Of 3 Dies Suddenly, 40

South Jersey healthcare worker and dedicated mother of three Niced “Liz” Andujar-Heredia died unexpectedly at Inspira Medical Center on Thursday, Sept. 29. She was 40.

Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Liz graduated as a licensed practical nurse from Cumberland County College, her obituary says.

Liz had most recently lived in Vineland and worked for United Healthcare as a Health and Social Services Coordinator.

She was known for her bubbly personality and “contagious laugh,” her memorial says.

She loved cooking, spending time with her family, and cuddling with her cats.

Above all, Liz embraced her role as a caring and devoted mother to her three children, Gabriel Daniel, Layla Liz, and Emmanuel Daniel Sotomayor.

“Liz was loved by everyone and could light up a room,” her obituary says. “Liz worked hard for her children and they were her world.”

In addition to her children, Liz leaves behind her parents, Anderson and Ramona Andujar-Heredia; children's father, Daniel Sotomayor; her sister, Kate Liz Andujar and brother-in-law, Hulley Donald Still; brothers, Otniel, Natanael, and Wilbert Andujar; sister-in-law, Angela Michelle Andujar; nephew, Miqueas Alexander Andujar; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Liz’s funeral was held at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home in Vineland on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

“I went to nursing school with Liz, she was an amazing nurse,” reads a tribute on Liz’s memorial.

“I will never forget her beautiful smile and her infectious laugh…Heaven has a new angel and this world is just a darker place without Liz. I will never forget her.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Niced “Liz” Andujar-Heredia.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.