Dad Dies After Being Hit Crossing Street

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
George R. Slack Jr.
George R. Slack Jr. Photo Credit: Facebook (Brianna Slack)

A father has died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car on Monday night, according to police and his family.

Lower Paxton Township Police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5500 block of Allentown Boulevard on Dec. 20 at 6:17 p.m., according to a release by police.

Upon arrival, police found George R. Slack Jr., 53, laying in the westbound lanes of Allentown Boulevard.

Slack was transported to the hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to the police and his family.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Slack remained on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation.

His friends and family had been sharing about the situation on social media:

His daughter Brianna Slack posted an update on his passing on Wednesday:

In the post, Slack describes her father as free spirited, who was true to who he was no matter what.

"He had the biggest heart and loved unconditionally. I don’t know what I’m going to do without my father, but if anything he taught me to be strong. I love you dad, I will miss you for an eternity," she concluded her post.

Slack Jr. was originally from Dundalk, Maryland and was living in Hummelstown town at the time of his death, according to his Facebook profile.

He was a 1986 graduate of Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts, according to his profile.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing video games and watching the Baltimore Ravens, according to his Facebook.

He is survived by his daughter Brianna Slack, his extended family and numerous friends, according to social media posts.

The police are continuing to investigate this tragic incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Det. James Glucksman at 717-558-6900.

