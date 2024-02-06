NFL Star From Vineland Entertains Fans At Super Bowl Opening Night

Pacheco is only in his second NFL season and he's already looking to win his second Super Bowl. The former Rutgers player is the starting running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, who take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

As part of the Super Bowl's opening night event on Monday, Feb. 5, Pacheco became fast friends with a well-known crew from the host city of Las Vegas. Pacheco posed for some pictures with the Blue Man Group while on stage for the fun-filled night.

Pacheco made some sarcastically scared faces while the blue-painted mute performers stood next to him at the podium.

"Somebody save me," Pacheco joked while grabbing the microphone and pretending to scream.

"Paint him blue and he’s got the job," the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said in a reply to the NFL's tweet showing Pacheco hanging out with the Blue Man Group.

While he didn't break out the body paint, Pacheco did find time for a costume during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night, which aired live on NFL Network and CBS Sports Network. He put on a wrestling mask and said his wrestler name was "Pachechooo".

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was also handed a wrestling mask. The highly publicized boyfriend of popstar Taylor Swift said his wrestler name might be "The Big Yeti" because "you don't want to see the yeti."

Pacheco, who's a former star at Vineland High School, will hope to keep up his hot postseason performance as one of the main weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Pacheco has run for 254 yards and scored a touchdown in all three Chiefs playoff games.

When interviewed by NFL Network's Michael Robinson, Pacheco said his rushing style is all about being determined.

"No man can take me down," said Pacheco. "Having that mindset [of] running through a face like Marshawn Lynch said."

Pacheco is one of at least six players or coaches with New Jersey ties at Super Bowl LVIII. Two other former Scarlet Knights, Logan Ryan and Sebastian Joseph-Day, are members of the 49ers defense.

Trenton native Ji'Ayir Brown is also on the Niners defense and like Pacheco in 2023, the Penn State alum is looking to win a Super Bowl in his rookie season. San Francisco defensive lineman Kevin Givens was born in Newark and is also a former Nittany Lion.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was born in Plainfield. The former Chicago Bears head coach is looking for his second Super Bowl ring while in charge of the Chiefs offense.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium and kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 11.

