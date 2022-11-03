Woman, 35, Shot Dead In Cumberland County, Fugitive Sought

A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Cumberland County, authorities said.

At 4:24 p.m. Millville police responded to the 400 block of North 4th Street, Millville for a reported gunshot victim.

Police found Ramy Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound to which she later succumbed.

Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, age 39 of Millville has been charged with murder and other related offenses. He remains at large.

Ramos-Rosado is approximately 5’11”, and has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen traveling in a Silver Mercedes with NJ Registration M71PTX.

Ramos-Rosado should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. The public is advised not to approach him but to contact law enforcement authorities should he be sighted.

Anyone with information on Ramos-Rosado’s whereabouts or the homicide is asked to contact Det. Cody Miller of the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or Det. Paul Panchesine of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-332-6233. Anonymous tips can also be shared with the Prosecutor’s Office by visiting CCPO.TIPS ( https://njccpo.gov/Tips ) from any computer, tablet, or smartphone.

