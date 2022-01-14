Contact Us
South Jersey Man, 23, Fatally Shot Outside Wawa

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Vineland police
Vineland police Photo Credit: VINELAND PD

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot outside a South Jersey Wawa, authorities said.

Late Thursday night, Vineland police and members of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the Park Avenue and Delsea Drive Wawa in the City of Vineland.

Police found Luis Rivera of Pine Street in Vineland, dead as a result of gunshot wounds he sustained while exiting the Wawa, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae

Based upon evidence recovered by investigators thus far, this does not appear to be a random act, she said.

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233.

Information can also be provided 100% anonymously by visiting vpd.tips or ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.

