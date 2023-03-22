Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

News

SEEN HIM? Search Launched For Missing Man, 46, In Cumberland County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jason Dare,
Jason Dare, Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 46-year-old Cumberland County man has gone missing.

Jason Dare was last seen walking away from a health facility in Media, PA, (Delaware County) on Sunday, March 19 at about 7 p.m., according to  New Jersey State Police.

He was observed on video surveillance leaving the facility on foot, wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and eyeglasses, State Police said.

Dare is 6’0 tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6993.

Anonymous tips are welcomed.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.