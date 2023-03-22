SEEN HIM? Search Launched For Missing Man, 46, In Cumberland County

A 46-year-old Cumberland County man has gone missing.

Jason Dare was last seen walking away from a health facility in Media, PA, (Delaware County) on Sunday, March 19 at about 7 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police.

He was observed on video surveillance leaving the facility on foot, wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and eyeglasses, State Police said.

Dare is 6’0 tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6993.

Anonymous tips are welcomed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.