SEEN HIM? Missing Man Reported In South Jersey

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help finding a man missing from Cumberland County. He is possibly in danger, authorities said.

Jonathan J. Morris II, 23, was last seen early Friday morning in the Bridgeton area, according to State Police.

“NJSP Bridgeton Station considers him missing and possibly in harm’s way,” State Police posted on social media.

Morris reportedly went out with friends after work on Thursday night, and then communication suddenly stopped, his family said at a Sunday afternoon news conference in Hopewell, where his mother's car was found running. Her son had borrowed the car.

Morris is a black male described as 6-foot 6-inches tall, weighing 220-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sgt. George Auge of Troop A Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.

