New Jersey State Police seek the public's help in finding an endangered teenager who went missing in Cumberland County.

State police from the Bridgeton Station say that 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Road and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Township.

She went missing at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, police said.

