A car burst into flames after crashing into a school bus in South Jersey, authorities said.

Four students and the driver of the bus were not hurt, according to New Jersey State Police.

The crash occurred at 7:17 a.m.on Main Street in Lawrence Township, said Sgt. Philip Curry,, a NJSP spokesman.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital for precautionary reasons, Curry said.

