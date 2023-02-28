Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: FINAL MOMENTS: NJ AG Releases Video Of Foot Pursuit, Arrest Of Newark Man Who Died Soon After
News

Pickup Driver Killed In Carneys Point Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Carneys Point police
Carneys Point police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Carneys Point PD

A motorist was killed when two pickup trucks collided in Salem County, authorities said.

The driver's name had not been released.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8:24 p.m., Carneys Point police and Carneys Point Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle crash on North Golfwood Avenue. The crash occurred between Harding Highway and Penns Grove-Auburn Road. 

The second driver was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, Carneys Point police said.

No charges had been filed, and the crash was still under investigation. 

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact Detective Corporal Haines at 856-299-1356.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.