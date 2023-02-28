Pickup Driver Killed In Carneys Point Crash

A motorist was killed when two pickup trucks collided in Salem County, authorities said.

The driver's name had not been released.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8:24 p.m., Carneys Point police and Carneys Point Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle crash on North Golfwood Avenue. The crash occurred between Harding Highway and Penns Grove-Auburn Road.

The second driver was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, Carneys Point police said.

No charges had been filed, and the crash was still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact Detective Corporal Haines at 856-299-1356.

