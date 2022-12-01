Contact Us
Pickup Driver, 52, Killed In Cumberland County Crash

Jon Craig
Danny Burt
Danny Burt Photo Credit: Facebook

A 52-year-old motorist died in a crash in Cumberland County, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred at about 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Lawrence Township.

Danny Burt, of Cedarville, was driving a Ford F250 pickup west on Lummistown Road when he ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, according to Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police. 

Burt sustained fatal injuries due to the crash, Marchan said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

