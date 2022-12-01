Pickup Driver, 52, Killed In Cumberland County Crash

A 52-year-old motorist died in a crash in Cumberland County, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred at about 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Lawrence Township.

Danny Burt, of Cedarville, was driving a Ford F250 pickup west on Lummistown Road when he ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, according to Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.

Burt sustained fatal injuries due to the crash, Marchan said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.