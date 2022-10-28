Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Brad Geist
Brad Geist Photo Credit: Brad Geist Facebook photo

A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said.

Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said.

Brad M. Geist, of Philadelphia, a passenger in the back seat, was killed while two other passengers were seriously hurt.

Trexler was indicted on five counts including vehicular homicide and assault by auto, according to the grand jury indictment.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.