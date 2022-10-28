Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash

A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said.

Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said.

Brad M. Geist, of Philadelphia, a passenger in the back seat, was killed while two other passengers were seriously hurt.

Trexler was indicted on five counts including vehicular homicide and assault by auto, according to the grand jury indictment.

