Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting In Millville: Prosecutor

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Millville last month, authorities said.

Maurice L. Jones, 30, of Vineland and Edwin I. Torres, 31, of Philadelphia, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

On Feb. 17, Millville police responded to 4 th and E Street for reports of shots fired.

Police found Lamont O. Jones Jr., 34, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at Cooper Hospital, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact CCPO Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233 or Millville Detective Cody Miller at 856-825-7010 X7234.

