NJ Teacher Took Secret 'Inappropriate' Photos Of Girl, Uploaded Child Pornography: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old school teacher from South Jersey is accused of uploading child pornography and taking "inappropriate" photos of a girl, authorities said.

Nicholas Brozina of Stow Creek was arrested after a cyber tip referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Through investigative measures, Brozina was developed as a suspect, she said.

It was also learned during the investigation that Brozina was a teacher with the Salem County Special Services School District, she said.

Brozina has been charged with child endangerment, invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors also allege Brozina inappropriately photographed a minor without her knowledge.

