NJ Man Indicted In Killing Man Who Drove Him To Recording Studio, Injuring 2 Others: Report

Jon Craig
Tyzir S. Hall
Tyzir S. Hall Photo Credit: Cumberland County Prosecutor

A 22-year-old South Jersey man has been indicted on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a recording studio shooting that killed one and wounded two others in Cumberland County, NJ Advance Media reports.

Tyzir S. Hall, of Clementon, was indicted by a grand jury last week in the Feb. 8, 2021, death of Shaheed Little, 31, of Sicklerville. Hall was additionally charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the outlet said.

Hall and Little had driven to a home on 400 block of South Avenue in Bridgeton to record music in a basement studio, the outlet said, citing court documents. Hall then shot two other people in the house — a man and a woman.

Hall was arrested in Philadelphia in October 2021 and found with multiple firearms and hollow-point ammunition, New Jersey State Police said. He was being held in Cumberland County Jail. A motive for the shootings has not been disclosed.

Click here to read the complete NJ Advance Media story.

