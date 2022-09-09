Contact Us
News

Motorist, 51, Killed In Salem County Collision

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

A 51-year-old man from Salem County was killed in a collision, authorities said.

Leon Parsons Jr., of Pittsgrove, was killed at the intersection of Alvine and Upper Neck roads in the township on Tuesday, Sept. 6, New Jersey State Police said. 

A 76-year-old woman from Elmer was driving an SUV north on Alvine Road in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 1:30 p.m. when her vehicle collided with Parsons' car traveling east on Upper Neck Road, according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a State Police spokesman.

The SUV hit the passenger side of Parsons'  car. After the impact, his car traveled off the road and struck a tree, he said.

Parsons suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he later died, Curry said.

The Elmer driver reported no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges had been filed.

