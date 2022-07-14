Contact Us
Marine From South Jersey 'Wandered Off' During Training Before He Died In Extreme Heat: Report

Jon Craig
Private First Class Dalton Beals
Private First Class Dalton Beals Photo Credit: US Marine Corps

A 19-year-old US Marine recruit from South Jersey wandered off for more than an hour before dying from extreme heat on his last day of training, a military report says

Now, the military concludes the death was avoidable, his mother told NJ Advance Media.

Private First Class Dalton Beals, 19, of Pennsville in Salem County, died June 4, 2021, at Parris Island, South Carolina, while completing “The Crucible” — 54 hours of training.

A Daily Voice story about his death was published here. 

“Recruit Beals’ tragic death was likely avoidable,” a report from the military says, according to NJ Advance Media. “Instead of appropriately taking into account the weather conditions, Recruit Beals’ team leader, intensified training for Recruit Beals’ team.”

The report says Beals experienced signs of heat injury and left the training. He was found dead more than an hour later in the woods, presumably looking for sprinklers designed to cool off recruits.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

