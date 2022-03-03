Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: MANHUNT: Prisoner Escapes Local NJ Police HQ
News

Inmate Dies In Cumberland County Jail: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Cumberland County Jail
Cumberland County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Cumberland County Jail in Bridgeton. 

On Tuesday, March 1, at approximately 5:32 p.m, Correctional Police Officers from the Cumberland County Department of Corrections discovered a 54-year-old male who was unresponsive in his cell. 

His death appeared to be a suicide, but the cause is pending autopsy results, according to Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Officers and medical staff responded and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, she said. 

Notification was made to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office with detectives responding.

Simultaneous notification was made to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Subsequently, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office was assigned to complete the investigation at the direction of the Office of the Attorney General.

The identity of the inmate is being withheld at the request of the decedent’s family.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.