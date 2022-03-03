Inmate Dies In Cumberland County Jail: Prosecutor

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Cumberland County Jail in Bridgeton.

On Tuesday, March 1, at approximately 5:32 p.m, Correctional Police Officers from the Cumberland County Department of Corrections discovered a 54-year-old male who was unresponsive in his cell.

His death appeared to be a suicide, but the cause is pending autopsy results, according to Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Officers and medical staff responded and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, she said.

Notification was made to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office with detectives responding.

Simultaneous notification was made to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Subsequently, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office was assigned to complete the investigation at the direction of the Office of the Attorney General.

The identity of the inmate is being withheld at the request of the decedent’s family.

The investigation is ongoing.

