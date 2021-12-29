Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Seven Youths Nabbed In Series Of NJ Car Thefts, Multi-County Pursuit, Crash
News

DWI Driver Indicted In Crash That Killed Vineland Student Riding Bike: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Daniel A. Diaz
Daniel A. Diaz Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 54-year-old man from Vineland has been indicted in a crash that killed a high school senior last April.

Philip Cox, 54, was believed to have been under the influence when he struck 18-year-old Daniel "Danny" Diaz around 8:40 p.m. on April 29, Breaking AC reported.

Cox was driving west on West Park Avenue when he struck Diaz, who was riding in the same direction in the same lane, according to police. Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted Cox on one count of vehicular homicide. Cox previously was charged with death by auto, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, the outlet said.

Danny was remembered in his obituary as a "happy kid" and "gentle giant."

Click here for the Breaking AC report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.