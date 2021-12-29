DWI Driver Indicted In Crash That Killed Vineland Student Riding Bike: Report

A 54-year-old man from Vineland has been indicted in a crash that killed a high school senior last April.

Philip Cox, 54, was believed to have been under the influence when he struck 18-year-old Daniel "Danny" Diaz around 8:40 p.m. on April 29, Breaking AC reported.

Cox was driving west on West Park Avenue when he struck Diaz, who was riding in the same direction in the same lane, according to police. Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted Cox on one count of vehicular homicide. Cox previously was charged with death by auto, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, the outlet said.

Danny was remembered in his obituary as a "happy kid" and "gentle giant."

