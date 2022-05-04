Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Into Woods ID'd: State Police

The Salem County motorist killed when his car smashed into a tree and burst into flames has been identified, authorities said.

Christopher D. Leaf, 34, of Pennsville Township, was driving south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township at about 10:30 p.m. on April 24 when his car left the interstate, according to New Jersey State Police.

Leaf died of his injuries in the single-car crash, police said. No one else was in his car.

