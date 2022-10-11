Dirt Bike Rider, 24, Killed By Tractor-Trailer In South Jersey

A 24-year-old dirt bike rider was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer.

State Police responded to a crash on Route 56 east at milepost 6.1., in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct.. 9.

Based on a preliminary investigation Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado of Vineland was operating a Yamaha dirt bike traveling east in the shoulder. Gerson David Cea Alvarado was operating a Yamaha dirt bike directly in front of Wilbur Alvarado.

Wilbur Alvarado impacted the rear wheel of Gerson Alvarado’s Yamaha. Wilbur Alvarado lost directional control, overturned, and landed in the eastbound lanes of travel, police said.

A tractor-trailer impacted Wilbur Alvarado and left the scene, police said. As a result of the collision, Wilbur Alvarado sustained fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

