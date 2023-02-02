Cumberland County Man Found Guilty In Shooting Death

A 29-year-old man has been found guilty by a Cumberland County jury of murder, authorities said.

Frank J. Baker, 29, of Seabrook, was found guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the July 20, 2019 shooting death of Jair Rennie in Gouldtown, Fairfield Township, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Baker was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree firearms offenses, third-degree conspiracy, hindering his own apprehension, tampering with evidence, and obstruction, the prosecutor said.

Detective Rigoberto Onofre and other members of the New Jersey State Police Major Crimes South Unit conducted the investigation.

The shooting occurred in the backyard of a residence on Longview Drive in Fairfield Township where Rennie suffered four gunshot wounds. Hours later Rennie succumbed to his injuries at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

After the shooting, the defendant disposed of the murder weapon and traveled to his father’s residence on North Avenue in Lawrence Township where he washed in bleach and others disposed of physical evidence, Webb-McRae said..The defendant was then transported to Delaware before family members convinced Baker to turn himself in at the State Police barracks in Upper Deerfield.

The defendant faces a state prison sentence of 30 years to life, according to the prosecutor.

