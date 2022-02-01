Community Support Surges For Family Of Cumberland County Man Found Dead

The community is rallying around a family whose son was found dead on Monday in Cumberland County.

Sherwood Collins created a GoFundMe page to help with living expenses for the parents of Jonathan Morris II. Morris, 23, had gone missing early Friday morning in the Bridgeton area.

New Jersey State Police had not released any details about his death early Tuesday. His body was found during a search in Hopewell.

He was known to friends and family as "Jon Jon."

"We’re asking the community and beyond for financial support for both parents as they will be out of work for an extended period of time," the page says. "We ask you to pray for the Morris/Pernell families as they grieve the loss of their beloved Jon Jon "

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

