Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Theft Of $8.2M In HIV Meds From NJ Vets Hospital Gets Rx Tech 2½ Years Without Parole
News

15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Vineland police
Vineland police Photo Credit: VINELAND PD

Police in South Jersey are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said that on Thursday, May 26, at 11:45 a.m., Vineland police responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive for a gunshot victim. 

The victim, a 15-year-old juvenile from Vineland, was transported to Inspira Medical Center – Vineland where he succumbed to his injuries, she said.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act and believe the victim knew the suspect or suspects involved, she said.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the juvenile victim until such time as it can be confirmed that all appropriate family members have been notified.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective Dave Cavagnaro of the Vineland Police Department at 856-460-0805 or Detective Chris Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Unit at 609-579-1431. Additionally, tips can also be sent anonymously through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.