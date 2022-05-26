15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Police in South Jersey are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said that on Thursday, May 26, at 11:45 a.m., Vineland police responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive for a gunshot victim.

The victim, a 15-year-old juvenile from Vineland, was transported to Inspira Medical Center – Vineland where he succumbed to his injuries, she said.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act and believe the victim knew the suspect or suspects involved, she said.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the juvenile victim until such time as it can be confirmed that all appropriate family members have been notified.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective Dave Cavagnaro of the Vineland Police Department at 856-460-0805 or Detective Chris Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Unit at 609-579-1431. Additionally, tips can also be sent anonymously through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

