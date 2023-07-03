Murder For Man Accused Of Strangling Woman, 25, In Millville Home

Steven Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault, following the strangulation on Monday, July 3, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McCrae said.

Members of the Millville Police Department found the victim dead on the 200 block of Riverside Drive, police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, died of strangulation, according to results from the autopsy. The death is being investigated as an act of domestic violence, authorities said.

Gonzalez was arrested at a family member's home.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Butschky of the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or Detective Paul Panchesine of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-332-6233.

Anyone wishing to share information anonymously may contact CCPO.TIPS online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.