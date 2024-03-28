Millville Man Sentenced After Getting Girl Under 13 Pregnant: Prosecutor

Justin Kuhl, 32, was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts and Second Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

He was sentenced on Wednesday, March 27.

The charges originated from several incidents that occurred between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 11, 2020, in Millville. Between those dates, Kuhl sexually assaulted a minor under the age of thirteen years old, resulting in the minor victim becoming pregnant, the prosecutor said.

The investigation was conducted by members of the New Jersey State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

He will be required to serve 85 percent of this sentence (34 years) prior to becoming eligible for parole.

