Man, 40, Stabbed Dead In Millville: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, July 25, at 4:44 p.m., Millville police responded to the 600 block of High Street, Millville for a report of shots fired, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Police found the victim, Salmadine Johnson, of the 600 block of Buck Street, dead from an apparent stabbing wound, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no known threat to the public at this time, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Harris of the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or Detective J. Riley of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-982-6256.

Anyone wishing to share information anonymously may contact CCPO.TIPS online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.